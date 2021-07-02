Paratus Group set to open state-of-the-art data center in Zambia

The Paratus Group is set to open its state-of-the-art data center in Lusaka, Zambia as the pandemic has greatly accelerated the pace of reliance upon unlimited and quality internet connections.

The data centre in Zambia is due to open this month and it will be the most advanced centre in the country, and MD of Paratus Zambia, Marius van Vuuren is confident about its success.

“We have really pushed the boundaries for this centre and we have ticked every box of requirements and assurances. We will store and protect client data 24/7; house and physically protect all equipment and computer systems; handle the off-site migration; and offer an array of add-on services and features,” he added.

According to Barney Harmse, Paratus Group Chief Executive,Paratus has always been ahead of the technology curve with their projects and client product offerings.

“Our data center rollout is just the next phase in supplying customers with the best possible services. When Covid first hit our continent, we had already put services in place to meet their changing needs, so they could always confidently connect and access their data securely. With two operational data centers in Angola and the upcoming launch of our latest data center in Zambia, we have the experience to offer services to businesses and multi-nationals in the region, giving them access to the latest best technology and 24/7 security,” he added.

The Paratus data centre in Angola has been in operation since 2019. Flavio Bressan, Director of Marketing in Angola said, “We have been running a well-equipped data center for the past two years. During this time, we have been able to identify, discuss and fix issues; introduce new products; measure our performance; audit our customers; and be able to offer everything businesses need to run an entirely secure off-site business.”

Meanwhile, MD of Paratus Namibia, Andrew Hall, the Paratus Group will also soon open a data center locally.

“Such is the demand that, despite being in the construction stages, we have already signed up a large number of tenants. This is testament to their confidence in Paratus providing them with total data security,” he said.

Hall said the data center in Namibia will be Tier 3 by design and will incorporate green building design elements, to reduce environmental impact.

“With the digital economy on fast-track, the need for better virtual security is of utmost importance. Paratus Group is ahead of the curve and able to unlimit potential for their customers by providing them with the storage, access and ultimate security,” he concluded.