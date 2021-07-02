Grit matters

Natasha Lwiindi

Manager: Financial Advisory

Deloitte and Touche.

Most of us would have come across a well know saying ‘life is a marathon, not a sprint. Train for endurance and not for speed’. Every time I feel worn out, I remind myself of this and over the years this has helped me put a lot of things into perspective and focus on the bigger picture.

Today we discuss grit, what does it mean and how can we build it. Grit is defined as passion and perseverance for long term goals. The key themes being passion and perseverance. It is important to remember that the two go together, perseverance without passion can be a daunting experience and no one wants that. Grit is excellence, resilience, stamina. Grit is not perfection, a lack of self care or failure to live in the present.

Over the years I have learnt that grit is something we can build on. Angela Duckworth, dedicated researcher on the meaning and drivers of grit says that is a direct correlation between grit and success, grit is something evident in the greatest leaders we have ever had, think Nelson Mandela, the perfect example of the power of grit, years of perseverance and passion all to serve his people.

We ask ourselves in grit something we are born with and if not how do we build it? Well it is something that can be build over time and science points to a few characteristics that we must possess in order to build our grit.

1) A growth mindset, the concept that our minds are muscles that can be flexed and moulded. We see possibilities and not limitations. Failures are just that, learning points.

2) Consistency and commitment, our lives are driven by the day to day decisions we make. Grit leaders how the ability to not only start something but to see it through to the finish line.

3) Adaptability, life and careers seldom follow a straight path, expect a couple of zig zags along the way and roll with the punches.

4) Authenticity, always keep your vision in mind, be yourself and let your light shine.

Remember, grit is nothing without passion. When you love what you do, you do it well. I worked on building my grit over the years and it has not always been easy. I am constantly working on it and the easiest way has been by making sure I do what I love.

Let us chat. What does it take to build grit? What keeps you going on a day to day basis? What are your thoughts when it comes to perseverance?

Fun Facts: I am devoted and passionate Formula 1 enthusiast. Most of my Sunday afternoons are reserved for races.