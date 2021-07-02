Select Page

Social media influencers with unique profile and content join Wildlife Resorts marketing drive

After running a selection process from the end of May, Namibia Wildlife Resorts have chosen 10 young social media influencers to carry the company’s products and livery to a prospective market. These influencers were selected based on criteria that included authenticity and reach. A total of 199 hopefulls submitted their social media profiles to be considered for this career-building opportunity.

The chosen ten will collaborate with the government’s resorts manager for the next four months to carry the NWR message to a wider, perhaps younger audience.

“Each one of these influencers bring a unique aspect that will greatly benefit us. As Namibia Wildlife Resorts we made sure not to limit ourselves to just established influencers but to look at individuals that embody our values and most importantly have something unique and innovative to offer,” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director.

“Due to the significant number of submissions, we ended up selecting ten social media influencers with whom we will collaborate with for the next four months. It truly pains us that we could not choose more influencers due to the high quality of submissions we received,” said Mufaro Nesongano, the company’s Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager.

The ten influencers to carry the Wildlife Resorts banner are, top row from the left, Elizabeth Amunyela, Elizma Burger, Lì Roussouw, Maggy Lenga and Marsy Rita, Bottom row from the left, Nakanyala Ndapewa, Pukuu Rijatua, Tjuna Kauapirura, Kyle Lewin and Lourens Gebhardt. Noteworthy is that eight out of the ten chosen influencers are female.

 

