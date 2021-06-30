Inter regional travel restricted as Geingob tightens COVID-19 regulations

The government has decided to tighten COVID-19 regulations as the country continues to battle with the current 3rd COVID wave. The new measures came into effect from 1 July.

Speaking at the 30th Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, the President HE Dr. Hage Geingob said data confirms that the entire country is now characterized by “Widespread Community Transmission”.

“In order to suppress further transmission of the virus, we are taking the difficult but necessary measure to extend the restriction in travel, to all regions. No travel will be permitted between regions, however travel within regions, will be permitted,” Geingob said.

According to Geingob, returning residents, essential service providers, emergency medical cases and transportation of human remains for burial purposes, will be permitted entry and exit into restricted regions, with the relevant permit.

The president said under the current circumstances facing the country, this difficult step must be taken.

“While a full social and economic lockdown is proven to be effective in slowing transmission rates, it mus be used sparingly, as it also spurs adverse effects to economy, business jobs and livelihoods,” he said.

The new regulation now will see the nationwide curfew start from between 21:00 to 04:00, daily; Face-to-Face classes for Grades 10, 11 and 12 will be suspended countrywide, as part of the Winter Holiday, from 1 until 16 July, while face-to-face classes for Higher Education Institutions including vocational education training providers have been suspended for the period.

Geingob said the sale of liquor is restricted from 09:00 to 18:00 Mondays to Thursdays, on take-away basis only while no alcohol outlet will be permitted to operate on Fridays to Sundays.

Meanwhile Geingob said expert projections and simulation tools indicate that the rising incidence curve, during the 3rd wave the country is experiencing, is expected to peak around mid-August and may continue well until mid-September 2021.