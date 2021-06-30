Select Page

Dololo, GIZ Namibia launch incubation and investment programme for technical training sector

Jun 30, 2021

Dololo and GIZ Namibia recently launched ‘Make It’, a programme for entrepreneurs in the technical vocational training sector, aimed at offering incubation and investment in the form of grants to 30 participating businesses.

Done in cooperation with the GIZ project, ProVET Namibia, ‘Make It’ will include three phases, combining in-person training and development as well as an online component, and financial support over a period of 6 months.

Chantal Claassen, Operations Manager at Dololo, said the objective of the incubation programme is to add real value to their business and to identify real products that show the potential to go-to-market.

“We’re all about hosting interactive programmes with a learner-centred design approach focusing on individual business growth,” Claassen said.

Nationwide applications have opened on 17 June 2021, with the goal to reach as many eligible applicants as possible. Applicants will be directed to an online assessment App to complete basic information. The call for applications is open until the 8 July 2021.

After a jury has carefully selected the candidates, the programme will start end of July and last for 6 months.

Artisans, entrepreneurs and business owners who have an existing product and are interested in applying to this programme can apply online at www.dololo.io/makeit-provet. To take part in the programme applicants need to have completed some form of Vocational Training or Certification, be active in the manufacturing sector, and show initial business traction with a minimum viable product.

The application will not be limited to specific regions or towns. Applicants however need to have a suitable internet connection and need to be able to travel to Windhoek for in-person boot camps to make the most of this exciting opportunity.

