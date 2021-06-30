German rapid medical tests manufacturer looks to penetrate SADC market

NanoRepro AG of Marburg / Germany, which specialises in the development, manufacturing and distribution of rapid medical tests for home and clinical use in the national and international markets, this week announced its intention to establish a depandance in the Southern African Development Community region.

NanoRepro AG in a statement said it intends to locate its pilot project in the Western Cape, South Africa, in the fewcoming months this year before establishing a foothold in the entire SADC region.

“Following the recent visit of our German Health Minister Jens Spahn (MP) to South Africa, there is obviously a strong interest in German companies becoming more actively involved in knowledge transfer, and there is clearly a need for self-testing kits not only for Covid-19 but also for other diseases such as tuberculosis. I strongly expect that the German government will be excited about NanoRepro’s commitment to the Southern African region. We have already received positive signals from South Africa,” said Lisa Juengst, NanoRepro’s Managing Director.

“The current pandemic has already spurred the spread of secondary diseases and other viral diseases have also been able to spread again in the last 12 months. We know, for example, that TB has again increased significantly and that rapid tests are needed to detect antibodies against Mycobacterium tuberculosis. HIV tests are also in high demand on the international markets.”

The managing director of the highly successful specialist company elaborates: “NanoRepro AG is planning to establish a subsidiary in the Western Cape in the forthcoming months. The company

intends to make an appropriate investment in order to grow rapidly in the SADC market and to convince with excellent quality and reliability. We are targeting South Africa because the country continues to have a high number of Covid 19 cases and virus mutations, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is also undertaking concerted efforts to finally control the virus and prevent new mutations. This is also in line with the WHO mantra ‘test, test, test’ is the most important tool against the pandemic.”

So far, the company has launched 24 rapid tests on the market. All products have a minimum accuracy of 97% of laboratory values and are easy to read (5-10 minutes). And all NanoRepro AG self-tests are already available in prescription free form in pharmacies and through online shops, the company concluded.