US$1 million Al-Sumait Prize nominations period extended to August due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19

Kuwait’s Al-Sumait Prize for African Development today announced an extension for nominations to be received for its 2021 award for health to the middle of August 2021.

Eligible candidates include organizations and research institutions whose initiatives and programs contributed significantly to solving health challenges in Africa

The decision to extend the deadline was due to the repercussions of the COVID19-pandemic and the subsequent challenges being faced by African researchers, research centers, and healthcare organizations.

The Health category includes but is not limited to initiatives, program, and research projects in the following areas: Combating the prevalence of diseases in Africa, with a special focus on the utilization of effective frameworks and programs, to address and manage health crises such as SARS, COVID-19, and infectious zoonotic diseases; National capacity building in medical research and medical education; Upgrading and maintenance of national medical facilities; Developing national health policies and successful implementation of the outcomes.

For information about the AlSumait Prize for the 2021-Cycle of Health as well as its conditions and requirements, please visit www.AlSumaitPrize.org/nominations

