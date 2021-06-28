To reach financial independence, you need good advice

By Helene van Zyl, Financial Advisor at Sanlam*

Good financial advice from a qualified professional can significantly improve your peace of mind and chances of success as you battle with economic challenges this year.

Namibian consumers are under pressure as increased living costs are taking their toll on our monthly budgets, and we struggle to cope from day to day, let alone trying to save for a rainy one. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

The good news is that you don’t have to negotiate the financial landscape alone. Professional financial advice can give you a different perspective on your financial challenges and on how to achieve your financial dreams, so that you can make practical decisions taking into account your short-term and long-term realities and goals.

Apart from assistance with budgeting and advice on how to reduce your debt, a qualified adviser can guide you to plan for unforeseen events and help you put a plan in place to protect yourself and your family from financial ruin when disaster strikes. Consider how critical it is to ensure your assets are protected and your family is financially secure in the event of your death or disablement.

We all need to strike a balance between our daily living expenses and our medium- and long-term financial goals. With the rapidly escalating cost of living, Namibians have to start saving earlier and smarter to ensure financial independence at retirement. They have to acquire and manage assets carefully and plan ahead for future expenses, such as school and university fees. This is where your financial adviser can be indispensable.

You should insist on a comprehensive financial analysis before considering advice on your financial affairs. This analysis enables an adviser to determine your specific needs and hopes, identify areas of risk and pinpoint any gaps that may exist. It puts an adviser in a position to give you personalised guidance tailored to your particular financial needs and goals.

A financial adviser worth his or her salt will take the time to fully understand your current situation and any aspirations or concerns you may have for the future. With your input, your adviser should explore every aspect of your financial plan and walk you through the solutions that are best for you in terms of risk cover, income protection, long- and short-term savings, investments, retirement and estate planning. Then put those solutions in place and review them regularly.

One of the best financial decisions you can make is to partner with the right financial adviser. Find one that can guide you on your journey to financial independence, giving you financial confidence and the peace of mind to focus on the important things – your family, health and career.

