City of Windhoek approves land lease agreement for new Khomas Intake Substation

The Mayor of Windhoek Dr. Job Amupanda recently confirmed that the municipality has approved an agreement to lease land to NamPower for the construction of a new substation for Windhoek, called the Khomas Intake Substation.

“The area earmarked for the new substations a portion of Farm 508 in Havana, therefore in order for NamPower to take occupation of the identified site and start with the construction of the substation, they will pay the City a lease of N$1.00 per month until all legalities around the transfer of the site are concluded,” he added.

Amupanda said that ownership of the site will eventually transfer to NamPower at no cost and the construction of the Khomas Intake Substation is necessitated by Windhoek’s electricity
needs beyond 2024.

He further said that existing NamPower infrastructure through which Windhoek receives its electricity demand has reached its physical design capacity and cannot be upgraded to accommodate the anticipated electricity demand growth.

“We have already paid NamPower N$72,500,000 in 2017 as a first contribution toward the project and an additional N$135,572,521.74 still needs to be paid to NamPower and the City is currently attempted to secure this amount from financial institutions,” he added.

 

