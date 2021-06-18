Contributors invited to hand in research articles for Scientific Society’s academic journal

The Namibia Scientific Society is calling on researchers to hand in article contributions for their journal. The journal is cross-disciplinary which publishes research in all field related to Namibia.

The journal has been published since 1925 and it is the longest standing academic journal in Namibia and is distributed in libraries in various countries.

The Society said deadline for submission has been extended to 15 July and all contributions must be based on original research and are subject to peer review.

“Articles of 2000 words or less may be considered for publication as a short note, in which case no separate introduction, methods, results and discussions are necessary and short notes must contain references, however acknowledgments may be made,” they explained.

Furthermore articles of popular or anecdotal nature will be considered as non-reviewed contributions, but they will still be subjected to editing and submission in English, German and Afrikaans are welcomed.

“Articles conforming to the Author Guidelines and Style Guide at www.namscience.com/journal may be submitted at [email protected] ,” they added.

The journal is currently in its 67 volume and articles have been published in research fields like architecture, climate, weather, conservation, desert, fauna, wildlife, geography, heritage management, history, tourism and vegetation.