Bank Windhoek Relay goes virtual

This year’s Bank Windhoek Relay, which was meant to be a hybrid event, will now only take place virtually. The announcement was made by Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, this week.

In collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, the Relay will occur on Saturday, 10, and Sunday, 11 July.

The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay is a charity-based event that aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue to contribute, in any way possible, in fighting this pandemic,” said Moody. She added that hosting the Relay online will allow participants to run or fast walk at their convenience, adhering to social distancing measures in the process.

With the option of selecting whether to donate an additional amount to charity, the entry fee per team is N$420. Registration closes on Tuesday, 6 July.

“All proceeds go to the ongoing fight against COVID-19, and the first forty teams to register will receive complimentary Bank Windhoek Relay t-shirts,” said Moody.

Comprising four participants per team, entrants will compete in various categories; male, female, and mixed teams. They will fast walk or run over 20 kilometres, averaging five kilometres per teammate. Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes and an opportunity to take part in lucky draws and best team photo competitions on social media with #BWRelay2021.

The Bank Windhoek Relay will take place on a self-timed basis using Quick Response (QR) codes and the Web scorer online application process at www.webscorer.com.

For more information, follow Bank Windhoek and Farm Windhoek Fitness’s Facebook pages, or send an email to [email protected]