Education sector increases government wage index slightly by 0.1%

The increased number of teachers within the public education sector marginally grew the government wage index by 0.1% during the first quarter of 2021, the Namibia Statistics Agency reported.

Showing very little change, the latest government wage index, released on 24 June, recorded 134.7 basis points during the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the 134.5 basis points estimated in the parallel quarter of 2020.

The education index recorded a growth of 1.6% during the period under review, standing at 128.2 basis point when compared to 126.2 basis points recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

The public administration index on the other hand declined posting a 140.4 basis points during the period under review, representing a reduction of 0.8 basis points relative to the 141.2 basis points witnessed in corresponding quarter of 2020. The performance is ascribed to the reduction in the number of employees compensated within the central government.

Similarly, the health index contracted to 124.4 basis points during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the 125.5 basis points in the same quarter of 2020. The reduction of 0.9% in the weighted index is attributed to reductions in high profile senior medical personnel.

The government wage index measures the level of prices that government employees charge in exchange for their labour services they provide.

“This government wage index is used to deflate the public sector in the National Accounts. Furthermore, it is also essential for evaluating the wage bill, living standards and condition of work of central government employees.

The next report is expected to be released in September.