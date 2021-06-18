Select Page

Agricultural sector declines by 2.8% in Q1

Jun 25, 2021

The agriculture sector recorded a decline of 2.8% in the first quarter of 2021 according to the country’s statistic agency on Thursday.

The decline was mainly due to the livestock sub-sector that contracted by 7.5% in real value-added, the first publication of the quarterly agriculture statistical bulletin for the year 2021 stated.

Namibia exports of agriculture, forestry, and fishery products for the first quarter of 2021 amounted to N$531.2 million (2.6% of total exports) while the import bill stood at N$762.7 million (2.8% of total imports), Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said in the bulletin.

“The agriculture commodities contributed the highest export share of 2.2% and imports share of 2.6% when compared to forestry and fishery products. In terms of exports, the highest growth rate of 11.9% was recorded in the fishery products while a notable decline of 68.7% was witnessed in the forestry commodities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shimuafeni said, in terms of imports, the highest growth of 617.9 % was registered in fishing products while forestry products recorded a negative growth rate of 41.5% in value.

 

