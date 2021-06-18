Select Page

Kuisebmond shack fire survivors receive donations from well-wishers

Three families who where left displaced following a fire that ripped through their shacks in Kuisebmond received relief parcels recently.

The Office of the Mayor of Walvis Bay in collaboration with Miss Namibia, Tunacor and Namibia Red Cross donated the parcels which contained sanitary pads, basic cosmetics, baby diapers, maize meal, baking flour, sugar, pasta, cooking oil, fish and mattresses to the families.

His Worship, Trevino Forbes said they will assist the residents affected by shack fires, to the best of their ability. At the hand-over event he also used the opportunity to educate the residents about the importance of wearing a mask and practising social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forbes meanwhile said the Municipality of Walvis Bay Fire Protection Services would clear the land where the shacks were, so that people can be resettled in accordance with the COVID-19 regulations.

The Mayor was accompanied by Miss Namibia, Chelsi Shikongo and Walvis Bay Fire Protection Services Efraim Kathindi.

 

