Wildlife resorts continues to promote domestic tourism – Black Friday booking extension allowed

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) this week announced that Black Friday voucher clients with bookings made before 17 June 2021 can amend their reservations before their arrival date until 31 August 2021.

According to the NWR unredeemed Black Friday voucher clients have until 30 June 2021 to make their booking and travel before that date (Terms and Conditions apply).

However, with the travel restrictions that H.E President Dr. Hage G. Geingob, announced on 15 June which restricted exit and entry into the Windhoek-Okahandja-Rehoboth Local Authority Areas from 16 June to 30 June 2021, several clients with Black Friday vouchers were affected.

“These measures by the President are there to safeguard our nation, and as NWR, we are in full support of them. That’s why, based on this, we have decided to allow our Black Friday voucher clients that made their bookings before 17 June 2021 the ability to move their reservations until 31 August 2021,” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director.

NWR further encourages clients who had not redeemed their vouchers or made their booking before the President’s announcement to do so. Otherwise, they will, unfortunately, forfeit these vouchers as per our terms and conditions.

“To ensure that this process is smooth, we would like to appeal to our clients to send their written adjustment requests to the following booking offices ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected]) or where their original booking was created,” said Epson Kasuto, NWR Chief Marketing Officer.