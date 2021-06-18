Select Page

Meatco, Namport sign agreement to export meat products through the Port of Walvis Bay

Posted by | Jun 24, 2021 |

Meatco and Namport this week signed an agreement that will see the utilization of the Port of Walvis Bay to export Meatco’s premium beef products to international markets such as USA, Europe, China, Norway and some parts of Africa.

Namport secures direct mainliner vessel connections to a majority of these destinations hence guaranteeing the shortest time to market and the preservation of Meatco’s premium products.

“This (agreement) will heighten our competitiveness as organizations and as a country thus ensuring the greater attractiveness of, Meatco’s products to international markets and directly promote Namport services to supply chains and potential meat exports in the SADC region from our respective hinterland markets such as Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana,” said Andrew Kanime, Chief Executive Officer of Namport.

The agreement specifically focuses on ensuring the seamless, efficient and cost effective handling of Meatco’s products and jointly exploring new opportunities and the development of new technologies and facilities.

The agreement will further address training in accordance to skills transfer with respect to systems and processes related to ITC platforms, hardware and software operating systems.

Left to right: CEO of Namport, Andrew Kanime and Meatco’s CEO, Mwilima Mushokabanji as they look forward to taking Namibian meat products to Africa and beyond via seaborne trade.

 

