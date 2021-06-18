Select Page

Local Astrophysicist awarded research grant by the African Astronomical Society – Only two grants offered to African applicants

Posted by | Jun 23, 2021 |

Local Astrophysicist awarded research grant by the African Astronomical Society – Only two grants offered to African applicants

Local female astrophysicist, Hambeleleni Davids has been awarded a research grant by the African Astronomical Society (AfAS). Only two grants were awarded to outstanding applicants from African countries.

Davids is a Physics lecturer at the School of Science at the University of Namibian and is destined to graduate with a PHD in Space Physics from North West University, Potchefstroom in August this year.

The seed funding may be used for international or domestic travel, lodging, computer equipment and other research related expenses.

Her work is on modeling globular cluster, a spherical collection of millions of starts bound by gravity as diffuse emitters of multi-wavelength electromagnetic radiation. This sources are home to many millisecond pulsar, which emit very high energy gamma-rays that are observed by Cherenkov telescopes like the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S).

Davids studied the detectability of Galactic globular clusters by H.E.S.S and her calculations serve as a guide for observations of globular clusters by H.E.S.S and the future Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA).

The AfAS Seed Grant supports research projects in Astronomy including Astrophysics and Space Science conducted by postgraduate students and or early career researchers based in Africa.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Youth encouraged to be innovative

Youth encouraged to be innovative

24 April 2015

Permaculture inspired solutions leaders graduate

Permaculture inspired solutions leaders graduate

27 February 2020

Vocational training for the community

Vocational training for the community

8 May 2015

Youth Festival on climate change education draws near

Youth Festival on climate change education draws near

24 August 2017