Namibia takes part in Extraordinary SADC Summit in Mozambique

Namibia participated in the Extraordinary SADC SUMMIT which was held on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, in Maputo, Mozambique.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Dr. Albert Kawana, led the Namibian delegation to the Summit.

He was accompanied by Hon. Jenelly Matundu, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, H.E. Asser Kapere, High Commissioner of Namibia to Botswana/SADC, and senior government officials.

The summit held a moment of silence in recognition of the passing of H.E. Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s first president, H.E. Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, former President of Tanzania, and H.E. Ambros Ndlamini, the former Rt. Hon. Prime Minsiter of Eswatini.

The summit was held to consider the regional response to the security situation in Mozambique. The Summit also considered the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the Region, and urged Member States to continue to strengthen national response mechanisms.

The summit further called upon countries that may be limiting SADC residents to travel to their countries based on origin and type of vaccines taken, to reconsider their positions.

Furthermore the food security situation in the region and rainfall situation during the 2020-21 crop season, was also discussed, including the infestation of the African migratory locusts.

The Extraordinary Summit commemorated the 40th Anniversary of SADC, and on this ocassion, pre-recorded messages of goodwill from the late First President of Zambia, and the Founding President of Namibia, were viewed on video.