Select Page

Namibia takes part in Extraordinary SADC Summit in Mozambique

Posted by | Jun 23, 2021 |

Namibia takes part in Extraordinary SADC Summit in Mozambique

Namibia participated in the Extraordinary SADC SUMMIT which was held on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, in Maputo, Mozambique.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Dr. Albert Kawana, led the Namibian delegation to the Summit.

He was accompanied by Hon. Jenelly Matundu, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, H.E. Asser Kapere, High Commissioner of Namibia to Botswana/SADC, and senior government officials.

The summit held a moment of silence in recognition of the passing of H.E. Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s first president, H.E. Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, former President of Tanzania, and H.E. Ambros Ndlamini, the former Rt. Hon. Prime Minsiter of Eswatini.

The summit was held to consider the regional response to the security situation in Mozambique. The Summit also considered the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the Region, and urged Member States to continue to strengthen national response mechanisms.

The summit further called upon countries that may be limiting SADC residents to travel to their countries based on origin and type of vaccines taken, to reconsider their positions.

Furthermore the food security situation in the region and rainfall situation during the 2020-21 crop season, was also discussed, including the infestation of the African migratory locusts.

The Extraordinary Summit commemorated the 40th Anniversary of SADC, and on this ocassion, pre-recorded messages of goodwill from the late First President of Zambia, and the Founding President of Namibia, were viewed on video.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Mutual recognition opens the door for Namibian Chartered Accountants to seven jurisdictions

Mutual recognition opens the door for Namibian Chartered Accountants to seven jurisdictions

2 May 2017

NamPower joins fight against COVID-19 with toilets, water tanks and sanitising agent

NamPower joins fight against COVID-19 with toilets, water tanks and sanitising agent

22 April 2020

Inside track on operational changes at Statistics Agency

Inside track on operational changes at Statistics Agency

19 December 2013

Marine centre to expand services

Marine centre to expand services

20 January 2012