Trigon to restart copper mining at Kombat mine

Following the renewal of its mining licence, Canadian exploration and development company, Trigon Metals, is set to start copper production before the end of 2021 at its flagship Kombat project.

The renewal of the licence, issued for a 10-year period, allows for the restart of the Kombat nine, where open pit mining is planned to commence by the end of 2021. Mining operations halted in 2008 due to low copper prices.

“The renewal of our licence at Kombat marks a key milestone as we prepare to commence copper production by the end of the year. With licences in hand, it is full speed ahead to become a revenue generating company, capable of funding further exploration of our significant land holdings in both Namibia and Morocco,” Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon said this last week in a statement.

The company holds an 80% interest in the Kombat project, located in the Otavi Mountainlands. The Kombat mine is one of the most significant copper mines in Namibia. Kombat produced about 12.5 million tonnes of copper between 1962-2008 at a grade of 2.6%.

Trigon Metals (formerly Kombat Copper Inc) acquired the 80% stake in the mine and related assets in 2012. Trigon increased Kombat’s total resources by 456% last year, to 18 million tonnes at more than 1% copper in an open pit and 20Mt underground grading 2.86%.

Trigon owns the mine with Epangelo mining (government), and Havana Investments, who each hold 10% stake in the mine.