Namibia records the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

The country on Tuesday recorded 45 deaths from ten districts, the highest number of deaths ever announced in a single day, according to the country’s health ministry.

The Minister of Health Kalumbi Shangula in a statement said the deaths did not occur within 24 hours.

“There have been delays in audit and verification of some of the deaths. They include those who died in both public and private hospitals as well as those who died at home,” he added.

According to Shangula, the ministry is concerned with the continual high number of deaths due to COVID-19.

“Patients are urged to visit health facilities as early as possible for medical assistance. Late health-seeking behavior leads to high mortality,” he added.

To date Namibia has recorded, a total of 1224 deaths.