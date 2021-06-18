Select Page

Namport warns public of scam involving fraudulent request for quotations

Posted by | Jun 23, 2021 |

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) this week issued a warning to the public of a scam that involves certain individuals soliciting quotations from suppliers using forged names and designations, email signatures and email domains that mimic those of Namport.

Namport’s acting executive: Commercial Services, Elias Mwenyo said these criminals are specifically requesting quotes for a Fernandretz T2200 Pressure Pump in these fraudulent request for quotations.

“Please distribute this notice to all our known associates to curb the spread of this false information,” he added.

He urged the public to familiarize themselves with the correctness of Namport’s official domain address which should read as @namport.com.na, therefore any other variations are considered phishing domains and considered unsafe and unsecure.

“For all procurement related information, please consult our website: www.namport.con.na/procurement and to register on our portal go to www.namport.con.na/registration-ortal or contact the Procurement Management Unit at Namport at 064 208 2319,” he added.

He further urged members of the public to report any possible fraudulent activities involving the Namibian Ports Authority immediately at the above number.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

