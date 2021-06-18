Namibian creative and cultural organisations invited to apply for Sound Connects Fund

The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF), in partnership with the Goethe-Institut, has launched a €4 million funding programme geared towards supporting creatives in Southern Africa.

Operating under the banner; ACP-EU Culture Programme (Southern Africa) – Sound Connects Fund, the initiative is made possible with funding from the ACP-EU Culture Programme, a project implemented by the Secretariat of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States and funded by the European Union (EU). The programme is co-funded by the Goethe- Institut.

The Sound Connects Fund is a multifaceted initiative aimed at accelerating development and increasing the capacity of the cultural and creative sectors in Southern Africa. From 2021 to 2024, the fund will award grants worth €2 850 000 and offer a robust capacity-building programme (to the value of €570 000) to eligible creative and cultural industry organisations in nine SADC countries; Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Sound Connect Fund is implemented by the MIAF in partnership with Goethe-Institut South Africa. The Siemens Stiftung, a founding partner of the MIAF, is also a partner of the fund.

“The ACP-EU Culture Programme (Southern Africa) – Sound Connects Fund is an incredibly crucial initiative that will make a huge difference across the creative industries in Southern Africa. We are calling on all eligible organisations to seize this opportunity and propose sustainable programmes that are aligned to the clear goals of this initiative,” says Eddie Hatitye, director of the MIAF.

“The Goethe-Institut is proud to be a driving partner in this project, together with MIAF”, says Klaus Krischok, Regional Director of the Goethe-Instituts in Sub-Saharan Africa. “Sound Connects aims to reach progressive cultural and creative initiatives across nine countries in Southern Africa. The joint initiative is more relevant than ever in times when arts and culture are under duress.”

Multiple disciplines and key focus areas

Using the theme of sound as a strong connecting factor across creative industries in the region, the fund will support multiple disciplines including, but not limited to, performing arts, animation, film, gaming, photography, videography and visual arts sectors.

The initiative will strategically seek to support projects and activities that; facilitate the rapid production and distribution of high-quality goods within and outside the region; increase capacities among professionals; support rapid mobility and exchange among creators; enhance access to new markets; develop visual literacy (especially among underrepresented groups); promote advocacy aimed at protecting the interests of creators and support the existence of sustainable financing structures.

At least 35 grants will be awarded between 2021 and 2024. The grants will range between €35 000 and €180 000.

Eligible organisations include arts organisations, education institutions, associations, industry bodies, hubs and incubators, media houses, civil society and other relevant registered entities.

The first call for grant applications opened on 17 June 2021 and will close at midnight on Sunday 25 July 2021. The second and third calls for grant applications are scheduled for 2022. For more information about applications visit the website http://www.musicinafrica.net/scf. Apply now online at http://bit.ly/SCFApplyHere.