Local Maths institute trains teachers in the Oshikoto Region

The Namibia Mathematics Institute recently trained 13 advanced subsidiary grade 12 higher level mathematics teachers, 47 grade 11 teachers, and 25 grade 7 teachers in the Oshikoto Region courtesy of a N$25 000 sponsorship from FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation.

Peter Erwee from the Namibia Mathematics Institute said that teachers were under a lot of pressure to complete an extremely challenging syllabus, and many put in extra hours during the school holidays to empower the learners.

“It was great to see teachers’ willingness to learn new teaching approaches and class participation was excellent. I am convinced that teachers will implement these materials in school,” Erwee said.

Revonia Kahivere, Corporate Social Investment Manager, FirstRand Namibia said that the COVID pandemic has – as with so many educational initiatives – caused serious challenges for the Ministry of Education.

“Because of the social distancing requirements, only grade 12 learners attend classes on a fulltime basis. All other learners only attend school every second day, and due to the lack of technology, learners cannot receive face-to-face tuition on those days that they are at home. Learners receive homework assignments for the home days but very few learners can complete mathematics assignments without face-to-face support. This has serious implications for grade 7 and 11 learners,” Kahivere added.

Kahivere noted that the results of grade 7 learners in Primary school determined their placement in Secondary school (grade 8) and for many learners’ grade 11 is their exit point from school.

“This means that the ‘weaker’ performers could possibly not qualify for further studies at institutions of higher learning in Namibia. At FNB we believe that education should be right for every child, and we thus lend a helping hand where we can. Mathematics is one of those subjects that most children need a hand with at some stage in their school career and we are happy to be able to assist,” she said.