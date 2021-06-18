Samaria names provisional squad ahead of Cosafa Cup

NFA – The Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria this week named a provisional 35-man squad for the team’s participation at the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup scheduled for 7-18 July in South Africa.

Samaria on the NFA website stated that in finalizing the provisional squad, he considered the expected Covid-19 tests as well as the pre-season training for the players.

“This squad sends a message of no complacency to all players. It’s a squad with depth and that is key. You have your Covid-19 tests and also the professionals will start with their pre-season at their respective clubs and we need to ensure that our plans works out at all costs in case they not released” explained Samaria.

Contact sports is banned in Namibia until month end and with the Cosafa Cup to start on 7 July, Samaria will be taking his charges to South Africa.

“By the weekend or so depending on the flights availability, we should be gone to start with training. We will be facing great competition at Cosafa Cup and we have to prepare thoroughly,” stated Samaria.

Namibia will face Senegal, Zimbabwe and Mozambique and Samaria relish the challenge in Group C, augubly the group of death.

“The association confirmed our participation for us to go and compete and Senegal expressed interest because we face them in world cup qualifiers later this year and so we need to be prepared as well. Zimbabwe is always strong and Mozambique have become our arch rivals, so it will be a good competition for us”.

The provisional Brave Warriors for the 2021 Cosafa Cup is as follows: Loydt Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Tiberius Lombardt, Kennedy Amutenya, Larry Haraeb, Ananias Gebhardt, Immanuel Heita, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Amazing Kandjii, Aprocius Petrus, Charles Hambira, Deon Hotto, Dynamo Fredericks, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendel Rudath, Quinton van Staden, Gustav Isaak, Lewellyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo, McCartney Naweseb, Sadney Urikhob, Elmo Kambindu, Isaskar Gurirab, Joslin Kamatuka, Junior Theophilus and Salomon Omseb.

Meanwhile, leading Brave Warriors striker, Peter Shalulile has been ruled out of the cup due to injury.