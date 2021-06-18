UniSocial donates to the needy community of Walvis Bay

Vulnerable and needy members of the Walvis Bay community recently received food parcels from UniSocial. an outreach programme of the Universal Church that assists the community through charity projects.

The Mayor of Walvis Bay, Trevino Forbes assisted in handing out 50 food parcels which consisted of pasta, canned food, maize meal and other food items.

Forbes applauded the donors for helping the community during challenging times. “The UniSocial Charity Organization has done an amazing job, they have been to Narraville, and they have done some work in Kuisebmond, therefore this event is not only for one community, but they have brought together different communities throughout Walvis Bay to receive these food parcels,” he added.

A volunteer of the UniSocial organization, Elizabeth Muahafa said the aim of this particular project is to extend a helping hand to the community.

“Those who were selected for the food hampers are unemployed and from disadvantaged homes, plus we do not only focus on giving the community food items, we also focus on the spiritual and mental well being of the people by providing them with counseling,” she concluded.