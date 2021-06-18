Select Page

Fraudsters target MVA Fund claimants

Posted by | Jun 22, 2021 |

Fraudsters target MVA Fund claimants

The MVA Fund has warned of fraudulent activities that seek to defraud or solicit personal information from its claimants in respect to benefit payments.

The Fund released a statement saying it has learned that con artists engaging in these scams will telephonically contact the Fund’s claimants, purportedly on behalf of the Fund and request them for their identification details, including their bank account details, for the Fund to deposit funds owed to them for injuries sustained in motor vehicle crashes.

“The public is hereby informed that the Fund does not request personal, private or otherwise sensitive information from its claimants via the phone, text messages or emails. This activity is fraudulent and seeks to defraud our claimants and the public at large,” said Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, MVA Fund Chief of Corporate Affairs.

Gaomas-Guchu further indicated that the Fund recruits Case Managers at all its service centres, who conduct daily hospital visits and assist motor vehicle accident patients with their claims. Therefore, those receiving such calls are reminded to ignore and refrain from sharing personal banking or sensitive information with anyone over the phone.

In line with MVA Fund process, claimants are obliged to submit a bank confirmation letter that bears as proof of bank account ownership.

The public is further urged to help the Fund fight corruption, by reporting any suspected fraudulent activity to the Fund’s Anti-fraud number: 081 155 0505. Subsequently, if members of the public have any doubts about the authenticity of emails, letters or telephone calls purportedly made from or on behalf of the Fund, they are urged to please contact any of the MVA Fund Service Centres in Windhoek, Walvisbay, Ongwediva, Keetmanshoop, Rundu, Katima Mulilo and Otjiwarongo and
verify such correspondences.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

International women’s peace centre to be launched month end

International women’s peace centre to be launched month end

16 October 2020

Sanlam, PPS and Competition Commission agree

Sanlam, PPS and Competition Commission agree

19 August 2016

Nedbank partners Ongos in quest to alleviate the critical housing shortage in Windhoek

Nedbank partners Ongos in quest to alleviate the critical housing shortage in Windhoek

27 October 2017

Bitcoin rally pushes it above world’s three largest banks

Bitcoin rally pushes it above world’s three largest banks

18 December 2020