Fraudsters target MVA Fund claimants

The MVA Fund has warned of fraudulent activities that seek to defraud or solicit personal information from its claimants in respect to benefit payments.

The Fund released a statement saying it has learned that con artists engaging in these scams will telephonically contact the Fund’s claimants, purportedly on behalf of the Fund and request them for their identification details, including their bank account details, for the Fund to deposit funds owed to them for injuries sustained in motor vehicle crashes.

“The public is hereby informed that the Fund does not request personal, private or otherwise sensitive information from its claimants via the phone, text messages or emails. This activity is fraudulent and seeks to defraud our claimants and the public at large,” said Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, MVA Fund Chief of Corporate Affairs.

Gaomas-Guchu further indicated that the Fund recruits Case Managers at all its service centres, who conduct daily hospital visits and assist motor vehicle accident patients with their claims. Therefore, those receiving such calls are reminded to ignore and refrain from sharing personal banking or sensitive information with anyone over the phone.

In line with MVA Fund process, claimants are obliged to submit a bank confirmation letter that bears as proof of bank account ownership.

The public is further urged to help the Fund fight corruption, by reporting any suspected fraudulent activity to the Fund’s Anti-fraud number: 081 155 0505. Subsequently, if members of the public have any doubts about the authenticity of emails, letters or telephone calls purportedly made from or on behalf of the Fund, they are urged to please contact any of the MVA Fund Service Centres in Windhoek, Walvisbay, Ongwediva, Keetmanshoop, Rundu, Katima Mulilo and Otjiwarongo and

verify such correspondences.