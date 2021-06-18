Women innovators invited to apply for business support

The National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST) has called on all full time female start-up with an existing prototype that is innovative and disruptive to apply for their business support worth N$800,000.

Calls opened on 21 June and are expected to close on 21 July.

NCRST said the start-up must be technologically able to provide a marketable solution that improves the well beings of the society and create employment.

“We will support your business with a developmental voucher of up to N$800,000,” they informed.

The Commission is able to support categories of energy, water, health, ICT and Technology, nutrition and food security, value addition on natural resources and waste.