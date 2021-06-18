Women innovators invited to apply for business support
The National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST) has called on all full time female start-up with an existing prototype that is innovative and disruptive to apply for their business support worth N$800,000.
Calls opened on 21 June and are expected to close on 21 July.
NCRST said the start-up must be technologically able to provide a marketable solution that improves the well beings of the society and create employment.
“We will support your business with a developmental voucher of up to N$800,000,” they informed.
The Commission is able to support categories of energy, water, health, ICT and Technology, nutrition and food security, value addition on natural resources and waste.
Participants are advised to apply at www.ncrst.na/calls or contact NCRST: Innovation and Industrial Research Division at 061 431 7000 or email to [email protected]