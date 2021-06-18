Select Page

Dairies inks new recognition and procedural agreement with the Food and Allied Workers Union

Namibia Dairies and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) signed a new recognition and procedural agreement after NAFAU has gained the required 50% +1 members.

NAFAU is now being recognised as the Exclusive Bargaining Agent of Namibia Dairies, effective 01 April 2021. The union conforms to the provisions of the Labour Law Act (section 64 of Act 11 of 2007) and related laws of Namibia.

NAFAU representative and Regional Co-Ordinator: Central Region, Simon Muukapo said the recognition and procedural agreement will pave the way for workers to be represented equitably and allow the union to provide a meaningful service to its members.

“I am thus pleased to sign the agreement on behalf of the union and its members and look forward to support the company with all its endeavours in accordance with the Recognition Agreement,” Muukapo said.

Namibia Dairies Managing Director, Leonie Prinsloo hinted confidence that this agreement will cement the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship as it recognises and acknowledges that sound and equitable relationships between employer and employees are “essential for the promotion of goodwill, productivity and economic well-being of our employees while it also regulates the communication and negotiations between Namibia Dairies and NAFAU.”

 Back row (left to right): Michelle Vink (O&L Group Manager: Employee Relations Central), Sartiel Nghifikwa (Employee Representative), Shikongo Hilikavali (NAFAU Official), and Paulina Haufiku (Employee Representative). Front row (left to right): Leonie Prinsloo (Namibia Dairies Managing Director) and Simon Muukapo (NAFAU Regional Co-Ordinator Central Region).

 

