Ministry of Trade opens online platform for essential service certificates applications

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade has announced that the online platform to apply for Essential Service Certificate is now active, for all essential service providers.

The ministry in an issued statement on Monday encouraged new and existing essential service providers to apply immediately by following the link www.namessentialservice.com.

“However, do note that new users should sign up first by following an easy step registration process, while, existing users have to use their old credentials to access the platform to reapply,” they added.

According to the ministry, holders of old certificates do not need to apply for a new one. They can simply click on ‘My Application’, click on the ‘view’’ icon of your old application and download it, because an updated certificate will be issued.

“Please do note that the platform might be congested, due to a high number of users trying to gain access, so please bear with us as we fast track backed processes and let us all remain patient, while staying safe by getting vaccinated, masking up, sanitising and practising social distancing,” they concluded.

