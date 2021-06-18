Commerce Chamber applauds government for setting new COVID-19 safety guidelines

The recent adjustments of health and safety management strategies to combat COVID-19 announced by the President HE Dr Hage Geingob, have been welcomed by the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI).

The new guidelines include a partial lockdown on the Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth local authority areas.

“In the quest to find a lasting-solutions to the current health crisis, improved hygiene, access to clean water and sanitation, online education and other challenges faced by the nation, we urge the Government to engage more broadly with local stakeholders to ensure that measures that are introduced are not unduly damaging to livelihoods and the economy,” said Bisey Uirab, NCCI President, in a statement.

The NCCI urged businesses and the public countrywide to remain guarded in their efforts to compliment the work of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the law enforcement agencies and other public sector institutions who are daily engaged in minimising the further spread of the coronavirus.

“Culprits who blatantly flout rules and regulations should be dealt with in a manner that deters misbehaviour by others,” Uirab said.

As the vaccine rollout continues the Chamber called on businesses, other sector organisation to

encourage and facilitate for employees to participate.

“Vaccination is Namibia’s best defence against combating the COVID-19 virus and offers the greatest chance of a swift return to normalcy and an economic recovery. We implore on the government to take all necessary actions to ensure effectiveness of the vaccination rollout and to keep the nation updated on progress,” Uirab added.

Uirab acknowledged that the continued lockdown will burden an already beleaguered business sector, adding that Namibia’s economy will not recover without interventions.

“We must continue to support local businesses so that they can survive and be well positioned to grow wealth and jobs, going forward. Therefore, Government and other institutions such as commercial banks in particular should engage more to explore more innovative support interventions that can provide business with softening measures to survive this challenging period and sustainably grow beyond this pandemic. In turn stakeholders that include business sector organizations must not be found wanting in cooperating by swiftly responding to measures and calls for input,” he said.