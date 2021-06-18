Select Page

Agribank suspends women and youth networking sessions as COVID-19 cases soar

Posted by | Jun 18, 2021 |

Agribank has suspended the women and youth networking sessions with immediate effect, following the new COVID-19 regulations made this week by HE President Dr Hage Geingob.

The bank through their agricultural project Farming for Resilience (F4R) embarked on a countrywide series of networking sessions, targeting women and youth in agriculture, hosted under the theme ‘creating women and youth Agri-preneurs’.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH committed funds towards this partnership and the objective of these networking sessions is to provide insight into the various Agribank loan products under the Women and Youth scheme that was launched last year, while addressing obstacles on the loan product application journey.

According to Agribank, free lectures and training as well as a podcast broadcasting targeting established and emerging farmers were supposed to take place.

The networking sessions covered Noordoewer, Aussenkehr, Oranjemund and Luderitz in the //Karas region as well as Maltahohe, Aranos and Rehoboth in the Hardap region, the bank added.

Meanwhile, the bank said it will continue to monitor the environment and the public will be informed when the face to face networking sessions will resume.

 

