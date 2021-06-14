Select Page

Namibia pitted against Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique in COSAFA Cup

Posted by | Jun 18, 2021 |

Namibia pitted against Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique in COSAFA Cup

The Brave Warriors was drawn in Group C of the 20th edition of the COSAFA Cup alongside Senegal, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe on Thursday.

The tournament is set to take place in South Africa at the Nelson Mandela Bay from 7 to 18 July .

According to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) website, only the top team in each group and the best-placed runner-up will advance to the semifinals in what is a change of formation for the tournament this year.

“That means each side is guaranteed three games up to a maximum of five, which will provide vital preparation for those national teams involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this year,” the NFA added.

The COSAFA Cup is making a comeback after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time, which has been a familiar home for other COSAFA competitions in recent years.

All the 2021 COSAFA Groups are  as follows:

GROUP A – South Africa; Lesotho; Eswatini and Botswana

GROUP B – Zambia; Malawi; Madagascar and Comoros

GROUP C – Senegal; Zimbabwe; Mozambique and Namibia.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

‘Eagles’ prepare for flight in the UK

‘Eagles’ prepare for flight in the UK

26 June 2015

Cohen 1 and SKW 2 collect maximum points

Cohen 1 and SKW 2 collect maximum points

11 March 2016

Meet Namibia’s new iceman

Meet Namibia’s new iceman

26 February 2016

Golfers raise N$100 000 for welfare

Golfers raise N$100 000 for welfare

23 September 2016