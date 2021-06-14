Port canines get new abode sponsored by ports authority

The K-9 canine unit of Nampol’s harbour police in Walvis Bay was in serious need of new kennels, given that the existing kennels were built ten years ago, and exposed to the harbour’s aggressive weather every day.

After an official request from the Namibian Police, the Namibian Ports Authority stepped up to the plate, availing some N$280,000 for new kennels, this time located in the port premises. The members of the K-9 unit are indispensable in helping the ports authority to detect illegal substances such as explosives or drugs, that may be hidden in cargo that enters or leaves the port on a daily basis.

Namport’s engineer in charge of Infrastructure Maintenance, Immanuel Hango, steered the kennel project, supporting the K-9 unit in the important role it plays in port security.

On the left from the left are Inspector Shapumba, Inspector Shomongula, and Deputy Commissioner Gerber from the Namibian Police. Squatting with Spikes, the sniffer dog is Sergeant Shilongo. Second from right is Immanuel Hango, Namport’s Engineer for Infrastructure Maintenance and on the right, Taná Pesat, the authority’s Corporate Communications Manager.