Select Page

Port canines get new abode sponsored by ports authority

Posted by | Jun 17, 2021 |

Port canines get new abode sponsored by ports authority

The K-9 canine unit of Nampol’s harbour police in Walvis Bay was in serious need of new kennels, given that the existing kennels were built ten years ago, and exposed to the harbour’s aggressive weather every day.

After an official request from the Namibian Police, the Namibian Ports Authority stepped up to the plate, availing some N$280,000 for new kennels, this time located in the port premises. The members of the K-9 unit are indispensable in helping the ports authority to detect illegal substances such as explosives or drugs, that may be hidden in cargo that enters or leaves the port on a daily basis.

Namport’s engineer in charge of Infrastructure Maintenance, Immanuel Hango, steered the kennel project, supporting the K-9 unit in the important role it plays in port security.

On the left from the left are Inspector Shapumba, Inspector Shomongula, and Deputy Commissioner Gerber from the Namibian Police. Squatting with Spikes, the sniffer dog is Sergeant Shilongo. Second from right is Immanuel Hango, Namport’s Engineer for Infrastructure Maintenance and on the right, Taná Pesat, the authority’s Corporate Communications Manager.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namibia and Portugal renews relations

Namibia and Portugal renews relations

18 November 2016

Strong currency hits manufacturers

Strong currency hits manufacturers

3 May 2012

GIPF increases pension benefit by 5.5%

GIPF increases pension benefit by 5.5%

13 April 2018

Okahandja retail convenience

Okahandja retail convenience

6 July 2012