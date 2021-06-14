Information minister tests positive for COVID-19, cases continue to spike

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga is self-isolating for the next seven days following a COVID-19 positive test on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ministry said Mushelenga remains asymptomatic and is in a stable condition.

“He will remain in isolation until full recovery,” the ministry’s statement said, whilst they appealed to the nation to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and regulations as recently announced by President Hage Geingob.

Meanwhile, thes Health Ministry on Thursday announced a staggering 2075 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths on Wednesday alone.

According to the ministry, most of the new cases 1128 emanated from Windhoek.