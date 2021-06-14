Namdock renews ties with relevant industry union

The drydock operator in the port of Walvis Bay, Namdock, announced that it has signed a Recognition and Procedural agreement with the relevant industry trade union, the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union.

Namdock’s acting Chief Executive, Heritha Nankole Muyoba stated that the new agreement is a reflection of the strong sense of trust, goodwill and mutual respect between Namdock and the union.

“This mutually signed agreement not only serves to ratify and confirm our recognition of MANWU and the interests of its members employed by Namdock but also, to record the strong sense of trust, goodwill and mutual respect of both parties in this regard,” she said.

Through mutual adherence to these fundamental elements, both parties want to set an example to other Namibian employers and unions, in terms of building sound and meaningful working relationships for business growth and profitability.

“Recognising MANWU to represent its members and all workers within the agreed bargaining unit is a commitment which needs to be proven, as we move into implementing the agreement. We trust that this agreement will be implemented on the values of kindness, trust, transparency, respect, integrity and fairness,” commented the union’s General Secretary, Justina Jonas.

“Namdock and MANWU look forward to strong and positive interactions in our future dealings and to a long and mutually beneficial relationship for the benefit of Namdock’s employees,” stated Nankole Muyoba.