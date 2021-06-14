Webinar on responsible dissemination of data for media practitioners set for Thursday

The Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC) will be host a webinar, ‘Data Journalism’- How Media can use Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis data in their work, on 17 June at 10:00 to 12:00, in partnership with the SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (RVAA) Programme.

SARDC in an announcement said that the webinar is for media professionals, journalist, communications experts, communication focal persons in governments, NGOs and international organisations involved in food security issues.

“This webinar is to unpack, use and highlight the importance of credible data as evidence to inform strategic and operational level emergency response and developmental programming by SADC Member States governments and International Cooperation Partners (ICPs),” they explained.

SARDC said that the zoom meeting will be in English with French and Portuguese interpretation, with the topics such as where to start from, tips on use of data in reporting, promoting use of data to inform decision making, data responsibility, how to visualize data and information for storytelling.

“The webinar is part of efforts by us to establish a network of professionals who can report knowledgeably about vulnerability and food security while promoting the use of data in the region,” they said.

A physical face to face workshop is set to be convened later this year as a follow up to the webinar.