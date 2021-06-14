Tourism sector expected to experience negative to zero growth until 2022 – Geingob

The tourism sector is expected to experience negative to zero growth until well into 2022, the President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob highlighted at the official opening of the United Nations World Tourism Organization Regional Conference (UNWTO).

The UNWTO Regional Conference on ‘Strengthening Brand Africa for the Swift Recovery of the Tourism Sector’ kicked off in Windhoek on 14 June.

Geingob said even though the encouraging news regarding the development of COVID-19 vaccines has boosted hopes for a recovery of tourism business and travel, challenges continue to persist.

“Due to limited access to vaccines in the developing world, the sector faces the potential of numerous stop/start cycles for some time. This will further damage business and traveler confidence, and business survival prospects,” he added.

According to Geingob, Namibia commenced with the Tourism Revival Initiative Strategy (TRIS) in June 2020, which culminated in the development of Tourism Safety and Security Protocol Guidelines to safeguard the health of staff and clients engaged in tourism.

“This process was spearheaded by the Namibia Tourism Board in consultation with the private sector and reviewed by the UNWTO. During the planning stages of our TRIS, the tourism sector has relied on domestic tourism, which has sustained jobs and businesses in some destinations,” he added.

However, he said domestic tourism can only partially compensate for the loss of inbound tourism.

Geingob said real recovery will only be possible when international tourism returns to pre COVID-19 levels.

“In this regard, the effective implementation of the UNWTO Agenda for Africa 2030 – Tourism for inclusive growth, is more pertinent than ever,” he added.

Meanwhile, Geingob said, post-COVID-19 tourism level recovery also requires global co-operation and evidence-based solutions that will enable the safe lifting of travel restrictions.