National assembly suspended as COVID-19 infiltrates parliament

The parliament sitting for this week have been suspended, following a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, an official said.

Normal sessions of the House are expected to resume next week Tuesday on 22 June.

“The suspension was moved due to the increasing number of both staff and members of parliament who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and to provide ample time for the fumigation of the Parliament building,” the parliament’s spokesperson, David Nahogandja said.

Nahogandja early in a statement had announced that the speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and he is currently under self-isolation.