Select Page

National assembly suspended as COVID-19 infiltrates parliament

Posted by | Jun 16, 2021 |

National assembly suspended as COVID-19 infiltrates parliament

The parliament sitting for this week have been suspended, following a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, an official said.

Normal sessions of the House are expected to resume next week Tuesday on 22 June.

“The suspension was moved due to the increasing number of both staff and members of parliament who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and to provide ample time for the fumigation of the Parliament building,” the parliament’s spokesperson, David Nahogandja said.

Nahogandja early in a statement had announced that the speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and he is currently under self-isolation.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

MTC customers to feel the pinch as subscription fees increase

MTC customers to feel the pinch as subscription fees increase

16 May 2017

Former German minister lectures

Former German minister lectures

29 July 2016

“It is up to Namibians to boost the Namibian market” – Team Namibia

“It is up to Namibians to boost the Namibian market” – Team Namibia

23 May 2019

Swaziland to head Malaria eradication drive

Swaziland to head Malaria eradication drive

31 January 2017