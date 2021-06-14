Namport IT donation helps handicapped persons to work with a computer

Connect-Africa, a project that strives to make computers accessible to visually and hearing impaired people, has just received a large donation from the Namibian Ports Authority through its Social Investment Fund.

The N$106,000 donation has enabled Connect-Africa to obtain software to make reading and listening easier, as well as an overhead projector. The project help those who find it hard to use a computer in the normal way, to access information and communication technology at the click of a button.

Connect-Africa Coordinator, Timoteus Nangombe received the donation on behalf of his organisation from the members of the working committee of the Namport Social Investment Fund.

“Through Namport’s assistance, our project will create hope in the visually and hearing impaired community’s daily life. We highly appreciate Namport for being a patriotic partner in promoting disability, not inability”, said Timoteus.

The equipment will be utilized in Connect-Africa’s pilot phase in the Khomas, Oshana and Kavango regions, allowing the visually and hearing impaired to interact with the application. Once this phase has been completed, Timoteus promised that Connect-Africa will employ handicapped people in its staff.

The Namport Social Investment Fund has to expended close to N$2 million in the current financial year for a number of projects in the ambit of education, health, entrepreneurship and the environment.

“As a responsible corporate entity, Namport, through its Social Investment Fund, remains committed to playing an enabling role within the Namibian community,” said the acting Executive of Commercial Services, Elias Mwenyo.

Timoteus Nangombe (left), Project Coordinator, received a donation of IT equipment to make computers accessible to visually impaired and hearing impaired people. Representing Namport’s Social Investment Fund are Marjorie Elago, Taná Pesat and Shaheed Saban, all three members of the fund’s working committee.