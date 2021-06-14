Windhoek municipality to issue individualised bills to owners of accommodation units within a body corporate

The City of Windhoek has confirmed that they will now produce individualised municipal bills that include rates and taxes charges for owners of accommodation units within a body corporate.

The City said clients should expect such changes to reflect on their bills by the end of June.

“Please note that there are still some unit owners who did not submit the required information for their individual bills to be amended and we kindly request all unit owners who did not yet submit the required information to do so soonest, so that he July 2021 bills can be amended accordingly,” they added.

The authority explained that the public notice first appeared on 17 August 2018 requesting owners of accommodation units within a body corporate to submit their information in relation to units they won, for the purpose of creating detailed municipal accounts for individuals units. Meanwhile, this request relates to the implementation of section 54 (1-7) of the Sectional Title Act no.9 of 2009.