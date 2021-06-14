Omeho Project looks to partner with Windhoek photographers to amplify the African voice on technological innovation

A new initiative has called photographers in Windhoek to apply for a partnership position with Omeho Project, to diversify the imagery of Africa in the West.

The initiative seeks to amplify the African voice on technological innovation and Start-up Entrepreneurship, starting with a pilot phase in Windhoek, kicking off this month before continuing to Lusaka and Cape Town.

Auri Evokari, coordinator for the Omeho Project, said the way Africa is portrayed in western countries contributes to a lack of understanding about the urban, contemporary and middle-class that is on the rise on the continent. This, she added, can fuel racism, and a lack of interest towards tourism or trade.

“I grew up seeing images of Africa as depicting poverty, famine, and war,” said Evokari. “This continent is much more diverse than that imagery, and it’s a shame people back home only see one side of the coin. We want to share about the side of Africa rarely seen or heard about in the West.”

As Evokari ventures to collect data about the trend for her PhD Research, she wishes to drive the Omeho Project and to partner with a local photographer to capture what she sees.

“Start-up founders are disruptive, innovative and they work with different tools, methods and mindset than traditional entrepreneurs. We are looking for someone to assist in capturing the

essence of the start-up founder through photography, and by doing so, raise awareness” Evokari explained.

The Omeho Project comprises a digital photo bank and a social media campaign. The project is seeking funding and sponsors to organize a traveling exhibition and to print a coffee table book.

The design work is supported by a Namibian design agency, Turipamwe Design.

“The stories of innovative founders in Windhoek deserve to reach a wider audience. We are proud to partner with Omeho Project and to support the communications and exhibition design,” said Tanya Stroh, CEO of Turipamwe.

The photographer partner selection for Omeho Project is on-going. Successful applicants are shortlisted based on online applications and invited to do a trial photo shoot with the same model in the same location, Cafe Prestige, and to showcase their work to a panel of judges on 22 June.

The model for the trial photoshoot and one of the judges is up-and-coming rapper and singer Stefanie ‘Römi’ Garises, who has a background in computer science and in working in technology start-ups. To assess how well the innovator’s spirit is captured in the applicants’ photographs, the panel also includes Mark Mushiva, the innovator, technologist, hip-hop artist and academic.

Chantal Claassen, co-founder of Dololo and DoBox, brings an ecosystem perspective to the panel, which is furthermore complemented by Omeho Project’s creative advisor, Toufic Beyhum, a Windhoek-based photographer and award-winning creative whose photography has been exhibited in London, Berlin, LA, New York, South Korea, Washington DC.

Auri Evokari, project coordinator for the Omeho Project.