Cancer Association to move cancer patients to interim homes to help relieve pressure on state hospitals

Cancer Association to move cancer patients to interim homes to help relieve pressure on state hospitals

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN)is set to move state cancer patients from Windhoek Central Hospital to their interim homes, in a move to assist the struggling state health institute

CAN Chief Executive Rolf Hansen said this is a response measure to try and alleviate the situation created at the Windhoek Central Hospital due to the current upsurge in COVID-19 cases and the need for beds.

“This means that all cancer patients needing accommodation at our House Acacia and CHICA Interim Home will be required to present a negative COVID PCR test, valid 72 hours, upon arrival,” he added.

He said that patients must adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in addition to the patient rotation systems now in place to ensure social distance and patient management.

“We envisage this arrangement to remain effective for at least the next six weeks during the coldest winter period, as this contributes to the current acute patient upsurge,” he emphasised.

Hansen recommended that cancer patients who do not need urgent medical attention, treatment and only follow ups to please stay at home rather, and reschedule their medical appointment in Windhoek as from August.

 

