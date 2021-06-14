Select Page

Agronomic Board hands over 14 school gardens across the country

Posted by | Jun 14, 2021 | ,

Agronomic Board hands over 14 school gardens across the country

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) officially handed over the School Garden Funding Project (SGFP) to the Auas Primary School on 9 June.

The Board said Auas Primary School is among the 14 beneficiaries of the one school per region selected for the project.

“All the nominated schools were evaluated to determine their suitability of benefiting from the project by both the NAB and he Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and the selection criteria mainly focusing on schools with the most vulnerable children in the region,” they said, adding that schools with reliable source of water for irrigation and that are active in agriculture were chosen.

They further said that to ensure inclusivity and a fair selection process of the 14 school to be funded through the project, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture as the main custodian of schools nominated 42 schools to be assessed in-line with the NAB nomination guidelines, hence a total of 42 schools were nominated for assessment.

Anna Nghipondoka (left) Minister of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)  delivered the keynote address at the recent handover at the Auas Primary School .

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Frankfurt Chamber lays foundation for master craftsmen in automotive industry

Frankfurt Chamber lays foundation for master craftsmen in automotive industry

5 May 2017

NBIC receives financial boost

NBIC receives financial boost

25 April 2014

High hopes for weaners despite drought

High hopes for weaners despite drought

20 May 2016

Agra boosts community agriculture

Agra boosts community agriculture

3 November 2015