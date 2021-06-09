African Leadership Institute trains more than 45 healthcare professionals

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) has completed its sixth training for health officials in Namibia and this has led to another twelve-healthcare professionals now being able to register for, and graduate with NQA accredited Certificates in Transformational Leadership.

To date, ALI, with financial assistance from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has trained more than 45 recipients from the Ministry of Health and Social Services hailing from Oshakati, Omaruru, Omaheke region and the Katutura Hospital.

At the graduation, Revonia Kahivere, Corporate Social Investment Manager, FirstRand Namibia Foundation expressed her delight with the success of this programme and said that nothing beats the feeling of knowing that you have empowered one person to sustainably and positively transform the lives of possibly 10 more people in their communities. “This sponsorship will not only see major upskilling as well as improvements in our healthcare sector, but also a significantly sustainable value-creating chain within our communities.”

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation’s partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the African Leadership Institute has been invaluable and has assisted them in making significant strides in improving their leadership and transformational contributions towards healthcare for Namibians. Recipients have testified that the training effectively raised their productivity while inspiring agility of thought and process.

Kahivere said, “Our current global situation is testament that partnerships of this nature inspire much-needed context-based solutions and the development of tools that are tailored specifically for the challenges we are dealing with today and might have to face in future. Moreover, and in line with the African Leadership Institute’s philosophy, this sponsorship will surely further the Foundation’s ambitions of transforming Namibia into a beacon of hope and self-sustainability for the rest of the Africa.”

Dr. Chrisna Von Gericke-Fourie of the African Leadership Institute was thankful for the support from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation. “We are happy to see the positive impact of the training as we have heard success stories from the various areas where our training participants work. We, at ALI, are excited about our vision to transform Namibia and the rest of Africa and are therefore grateful to those who partner with us to make this vision a reality.”

Another group of 14 leaders will start their training at the end of June 2021.The training focuses on building human capital, as well as social capital. The participants are equipped, not only to lead themselves, but are also given skills and knowledge to lead others, with the goal to lead transformation in their respective spheres of influence.