Infrastructure development and economic advancement in Kavango West progressing says Governor

The Katwitwi Settlement is expected to become a Village Council with in the next three years, the Kavango West Governor, Sirkka Ausiku said during her state of the region address on 4 June, where she gave an overview of projects that are in the pipeline and have been undertaken.

Ausiku also highlighted that, Mpungu, Bunya, Katjinakatji, Rupara and Ncamagoro villages are also expected to be declared settlements in the same time frame.

“These projects are part of the central government initiatives and are driven by the regional and town council respectively,” she said.

According to Ausiku, for rural water supply 77% of the population have access to safe drinking water, while 32.1% still travel at least 31 km to source water and in the ICT sector 13 towers were commissioned in the region in the last two years.

She also stated that the Nkurenkuru Town Council experienced lack of budget for compensation purposes, which is very critical to fast track land delivery in town.

“We plan to recognise the best small scale horticulture farmers in the region in November 2021 and our Land Board was also established this year,” she added.

Meanwhile, in terms of the industrialization and trade sector, Ausiku said that they supported local women to make face mask during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we launched the ‘Buy Local, Grow Namibia’ which aims to promote the consumption and use of local products and services.

“In the Education sector our region received a budget to assist with the upgrading, renovation and construction of ablution and hostel facilitation and the second Phase of the construction of the Nkurenkuru Vocational Training Centre commenced last year and is expected to be completed at the end of HPP 11,” she emphasized.

Ausiku said they continue to carry out a number of outreach programmes in some of the constituencies, they have completed the construction of COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Nkurenkuru.

“Currently, there are 15,909 children receiving social grants, 8000 beneficiaries are receiving pension and disability grants and a total number of 146 households are beneficiary of the Food Bank Program,” she concluded.