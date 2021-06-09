Another large batch of medical equipment arrives from the United States

Another very substantial consignment of personal protective gear and medical supplies for frontline healthworkers has reached Namibia from the United States over the past four weeks. These supplies have been distributed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services to all state medical facilities across the country.

The N$4 million donation comprises 140,000 surgical masks, more than 25,000 N95 masks and 2,000 face shields, 87,000 gloves, 21,000 protective gowns and suits, as well as 450 litres of antibacterial soap and 12,000 paper towel rolls.

US Ambassador to Namibia, HE Lisa Johnson said “I would like to reaffirm America’s commitment to supporting all Namibians during these challenging times. We must prevent the spread of infection by wearing masks, washing our hands, and keeping our distance. People over the age of 18 have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and this is a very important way to help stop the spread of the virus.”

The donation was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It follows in the wake of the persistent Covid support provided by the United States Government since March last year.

From the left: Nasjtasha Pieterse, Monde Kauhano and Tuuliki Amwele of the Ministry of Health and Social Services sampling some of the protective gear and medical equipment donated by the United States Government. (Photograph by Joseph Simasiku)