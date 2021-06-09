NUST suspends face-to-face classes as COVID-19 cases soar

The Namibia University of Science ad Technology (NUST) suspended all face-to-face classes with immediate effect on Wednesday, as the country is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson in a statement.

“Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the blended teaching and learning approach, which the university adopted earlier this year, has been revisited and online classes will now be offered until further notice,” NUST Director of Marketing and Communications, Kaitira Kandjii said.

According to Kandjii, the bulk of teaching activities for the first semester have already been concluded, therefore, a minimal interruption to the university’s operations is anticipated.

“In cases where face-to-face teaching and/or practical lab sessions are still required to successfully conclude the current semester, permission needs to be granted from management,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kandjii said despite the circumstances, quality must be upheld at all times, and this must not be comprised and the university will continue to be vigilant and has put in place safety protocols in line with the national health regulations.

Namibia’s which is experiencing a 3rd COVID-19 wave cumulative confirmed cases have now surpussade the 60,000 mark.