Kraatz Engineering acquires C&V Welding

Kraatz Engineering, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, on 1 March 2021 acquired C&V Welding, in a move that will produce an expanded network of engineering and construction services between the two companies.

C&V Welding will now operate as Kraatz Engineering C&V Welding, adding its steel construction services to the Kraatz’ engineering services for the industrial, maritime, oil and gas, and mining industries.

Eugene Louw, Kraatz Engineering Managing Director in a statement this week said C&V Welding is a valuable addition to the O&L Group and the joining of their 19-strong workforce will advance the creation of a more comprehensive, integrated service offering for our clients and stakeholders.

“The interdependence within our new team will also lead to our employees gaining a greater skillset and expanded work opportunities,” Louw said.

Established in 1974, C&V Welding has completed several commercial, industrial and residential projects, from the construction of warehouse and roof structures to finer stainless-steel work including the fabrication of handrails and balustrades.

These capabilities in grand projects as well as elaborate, small-scale construction seek to enhance the expertise and market offerings of Kraatz Engineering.