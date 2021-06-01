Select Page

Residents of Katima Mulilo warned of Jumbos in their vicinity

Posted by | Jun 9, 2021 |

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) cautioned residents of Katima Mulilo and nearby areas of the presence of elephants in the vicinity of town.

The Ministry said on the 7 June, they received reports of elephants tracks and damages to properties particularly in areas of Mavuluma and Ngweze.

“Residents living within the peripheral of the town especially Macaravani East and West, Winela border, Nova, Daily, Choto, Liselo, Mafuta, and Foma are called upon to be cautious at all times,” the urged.

The Ministry’s officials are monitoring the movements of the elephants while devising a suitable intervention. “For any eventualities, please call the following MEFT staff for further assistance, Leevert Muyoba, Control Warden at 081 1481 241, Maani Matomala, Chief Warder at 081 2527 216 and Jimmy Sambi, Warden at 081 2478 806,” they advised.

In March 2021 the Ministry of MEFT Pohamba Shiefeta reported that elephants were wreaking havoc to crops, water infrastructure and property mainly in nine out of the 14 regions.

 

