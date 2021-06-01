Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 07 June 2021

Posted by | Jun 7, 2021 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 07 June 2021

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Overview of the past two weeks up to Friday 19 July and short-term outlook to Wednesday 24 July 2019

Overview of the past two weeks up to Friday 19 July and short-term outlook to Wednesday 24 July 2019

19 July 2019

Weekly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 22 January 2020

Weekly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 22 January 2020

17 January 2020

Weekly Rainfall – 15 March 2013

Weekly Rainfall – 15 March 2013

15 March 2013

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 16 August 2013

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 16 August 2013

16 August 2013